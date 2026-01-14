Home

KL Rahuls unbeaten hundred in vain as Mitchell, Young power New Zealand to seven-wicket win over India

KL Rahul’s unbeaten hundred in vain as Mitchell, Young power New Zealand to seven-wicket win over India

Daryl Mitchell's superb 131 not out, guided New Zealand to a seven-wicket win and a 1-1 series tie in the second ODI on Wednesday, despite KL Rahul playing an unbeaten knock with the bat

New Zealand secured 7-wicket win over India in 2nd ODI at Rajkot

New Delhi: KL Rahul’s unbeaten hundred went in vein as Daryl Mitchell’s superb 131 not out, guided New Zealand to a seven-wicket win and a 1-1 series tie in the second ODI on Wednesday.

New Zealand restricted India to 284 for seven despite Rahul’s impactful knock of 112 off 91 balls, which included nine fours, one six. The visitors then chased down the target in 47.3 overs, finishing on 286 for three.

The three-match series will now be decided in the final ODI in Indore on Sunday.

Young and Mitchell showed composure and control during the chase

Will Young and Mitchell showed composure and control in the chase even as the required rate stayed above six an over. Young anchored the innings with a composed 87 off 98 balls, smashing seven fours, while Mitchell played the aggressor. Mitchell register his third century against India and eighth overall, finishing unbeaten on 131 from 117 balls with 11 fours and two sixes.

Playing his debut, left-arm spinner Jayden Lennox, who was picked as a replacement for Mitchell Santner, maintained tight control and returned figures of 1 for 42 from 10 overs. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav conceded 82 runs from his 10 overs, bowling too short and rarely giving the ball flight despite repeated instructions from Rahul behind the stumps.

Kuldeep and Ravindra Jadeja conceded 126 runs for just one wicket

Kuldeep ended the third-wicket partnership by dismissing Young, and soon after Mohammed Siraj removed Mitchell leg-before, only for the decision to be overturned on review due to an inside edge.

In contrast, Kuldeep and Ravindra Jadeja conceded 126 runs for just one wicket from their combined 18 overs.

New Zealand also weathered the early pressure well after Harshit Rana and Siraj attacked with the new ball, reaching 34 for one at the end of the powerplay. Rana, in particular, troubled the New Zealand batters with his pace and movement and rattled Devon Conway’s off stump after the opener had struck three early boundaries.

Earlier, KL Rahul anchored a struggling Indian innings, scoring an unbeaten 112 off 92 balls, which included 11 fours and two sixes, and built crucial partnerships in the latter half of the innings, after New Zealand had sliced through India’s top order.

India slipped from 99 for one to 118 for four before the halfway stage

India slipped from 99 for one to 118 for four before the halfway stage, aided by disciplined bowling and a touch of fortune. Captain Shubman Gill also made a valuable contribution with 56 off 53 balls, registering his second successive half-century.

Shreyas Iyer departed cheaply for eight, driving straight to Bracewell at mid-off, while Virat Kohli was bowled for 23, inside-edging a harmless-looking delivery onto his stumps after starting with a first-ball four.

With India searching for stability, local favourite Ravindra Jadeja made 27 and supported Rahul in a 73-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

