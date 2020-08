KLCC vs BCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

The last two matches of Day 1 are between Kent Lanka Cricket Club vs Bergamo Cricket Club and Asian Latina Cricket Club vs Rome Capannelle Cricket Club.

The series will be played over seven days with 10 teams participating.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Rome 2020 match toss between Kent Lanka Cricket Club and Bergamo Cricket Club will take place at 6:00 PM (IST) – August 31.

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground

KLCC vs BCC My Dream11 Team

G Singh (captain), A Ali (vice-captain), M Singh, R Kumar, S Kurukulasuriya, H Singh, H de Silva, K Arachchilage, M Herath, R Naotunna, B Singh

KLCC vs BCC Squads

Kent Lanka Cricket Club: Nimesh, Kumarasinghe, Niroshaka, Muthumala Sudarshana, Tikiriyadura Prasanna Silva, Jayamanna, Danushka Prasanna Silva, Rangana Perera, Murugaiya Kanageshwaram, Sankalpa, Lasidu, Santhanam Irosh Vimukthi, Nevil Renath, Alessio Herath, Sameera Fernando, Malshan Fernando, Bashitha Pieres, Jagath de Silva, Lakshan Fernando, Nalaka, Lakmal

Bergamo Cricket Club: Rakesh Kumar Banga, Kuldip Singh, Jorawar Singh, Asim Ali, Gurjit Singh, Manpreet Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Baljit Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, Daljit Singh, Jatinder Singh

