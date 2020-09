KLCC vs RCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Kent Lanka Cricket Club vs Roma Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Rome 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today’s KLCC vs RCC at Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground: The final match of Wednesday will be played between Kent Lanka Cricket Club and Roma Cricket Club at 8:00 pm IST. Also Read - LAN vs NOT Dream11 Team Predictions, English T20 Blast: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire at Aigburth, Liverpool 7:00 PM IST Wednesday September 2

A total of four matches have been scheduled for the day with the event organisers forced to restructure the entire fixtures because the opening day matches were washed out. Also Read - TKR vs SKN Dream11 Team Prediction CPL T20 2020: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Match at Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad 7:30 PM IST September 2

September 2 Schedule Also Read - JICC vs KLCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Rome 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club vs Kent Lanka Cricket Club T10 Match at Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground 5:30 PM IST September 2

Match 5, Janjua Brescia Cricket Club vs Brescia Cricket Club, 1:30 PM IST

Match 6, Roma Cricket Club vs Kings XI Cricket Club, 3:30 PM IST

Match 7, Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club vs Kent Lanka Cricket Club, 5:30 PM IST

Match 8, Roma Cricket Club vs Kent Lanka Cricket Club, 8:00 PM IST

The series will be played over seven days with 10 teams participating.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Rome 2020 match toss between Kent Lanka Cricket Club and Roma Cricket Club will take place at 7:30 PM (IST) – September 2

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground

KLCC vs RCC My Dream11 Team

M Jayamanna (captain), B Mihindukla (vice-captain), S Rillagodage, N Kalansuriya, S Kurukulasuri, Gunning, T Ranasinghe, K Arachillage, D Tikiriyadura, D Marage, S Kuruppu

KLCC vs RCC Squads

Roma Cricket Club: Rajeewa Kulatunga, Shameera Kuruppu, Prabath Ekneligoda, Sujith Rillagodage, Denham Seneviratne, Kaniska Weligamage, Navodh Kalansuriya, Riccardo Maggio, Thimira Ranasinghe, Ranil Omaththage, Thilina Rathnayaka, Udana Sendanayake, Crishan Kalugamage, Danmika Aththanayaka, Dileepa Fernando, Dilak Fernando, Saliya Pitigala, Dinidu Marage

Kent Lanka Cricket Club: Colombo Maha Perera, Thimira Welikalage, Dissawe Mudiyanselage, Shehan Kurukulsuriya, Chamode Arachchige, Muthumala Sudarshana, Nevil John Even Renath, Murugaiya Kanageshwaram, Meshen Alessio Herath, Ruchira Naotunna, TIkiriyadura Silva, Singin Chakrawarthige, Kasthuru Arachchilage, Danushka Tikiriyadura, Mithun Jayamanna, Bashitha Mihindukulusuriya, Handi Jagath de Silva, Romesh Lakmal

Check Dream11 Prediction/ KLCC Dream11 Team/ RCC Dream11 Team/ Kent Lanka Cricket Club Dream11 Team/ Roma Cricket Club Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips & Prediction/ Online Cricket Tips and more.