Knew I Had To Do A Job There: Tabraiz Shamsi After His Impressive Performance Over Pakistan In ODI World Cup 2023

Tabraiz Shamsi was the Man of the Match award for his exceptional spell of 4/60 in 10 overs against Pakistan in Chennai.

New Delhi: South Africa leg-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi after winning the Man of the Match award for his exceptional spell of 4/60 in 10 overs against Pakistan at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, October 27 said that he knew he had to do a job there otherwise the boys wouldn’t welcome me back to the change room.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Babar Azam and middle-order batter Saud Shakeel struck half-centuries while Marco Jansen (3-42) and Tabraz Shamsi (4-60) as Pakistan were bundled out for a modest 270 by a strong South Africa in MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

In the second innings, Proteas ace batter Adian Markram amassed 91 runs but South Africa nearly made a mess of the chase as they lost three wickets for 10 runs including the wicket of Makram before Keshav Maharaj (7 off 21) and Tabraiz Shamsi (4 off 6) saw through to a one-wicket victory, their first victory against Pakistan in 24 years.

For Men in Green, left-arm Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed 3-45 in his 10 overs while pacer Haris Rauf (2-62), Mohammad Wasim (2-60) and leg-spinner Usman Mir (2-45) contributed with the ball but in the end, their effort went in vain as Pakistan slumped to defeat in a thrilling encounter.

After winning the thrilling match man of the match player Tabraiz Shamsi expressed his happiness over the win and said he is really happy. Shamsi also gave credit to the teammates.

“Really happy. I knew I had to do a job there, but the guys before me set it up. Credit goes to those guys too. I’ve played enough cricket to know sometimes it goes for you, sometimes it doesn’t. I didn’t expect to be here with my pads on doing this interview. (On the last over) If I tried to play a big shot and if it didn’t come off, the boys wouldn’t welcome me back to the change room. So there was no doubt in my mind that I had to just defend and get Kesh on strike. These are the kind of moments you dream of, to be in the middle at the end and win your team a game. Kesh was unbelievable out there,” Tabriz Shamsi said during the post-match presentation.

Brief scores:

Pakistan 270 all out in 46.4 overs (Babar Azam 50, Saud Shakeel 52, Shadab Khan 43, Mohd Rizwan 31; Marco Jansen 3-43, Tabraiz Shamsi 4-60, Gerald Coetzee 2-42) lost to South Africa 271/9 in 47.2 overs (Adian Markram 91, David Miller 29, Temba Bavuma 28; Shaheen Shah Afridi 3-45, Haris Rauf 2-62, Mohammad Wasim 2-50, Usman Mir 2-45) by 1 wicket.

