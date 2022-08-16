Abu Dhabi: Knight Riders announced the first 14 players of their Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ADKR)squad for UAE’s International League T20 (ILT20) today (Tuesday, August 16).Also Read - Brendon McCullum Input to Ben Stokes Helps England Get Shreyas Iyer During 5th Test at Edgbaston | VIRAL PIC

Making the announcement, Venky Mysore, CEO said: "Firstly it's great to see that our global footprint continues to grow in line with our vision & strategy. KKR in IPL,TKR in CPL and now ADKR in the ILT20."

"It's also terrific that we have our mainstays – Sunil Narine and Andre Russell as partof ADKR. We are really delighted that Jonny Bairstow joins the Knight Riders family and will no doubt play a huge part in ADKR's journey in ILT20. We are also delighted that Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Ali Khan, Colin Ingram and Seekuge Prasanna, who have been part of Trinbago Knight Riders before, are also a part of ADKR."

“A big welcome to Paul Stirling, Charith Asalanka, Kennar Lewis, Lahiru Kumara,Raymon Reifer and Brandon Glover to the Knight Riders family.”“The ILT20 promises to be an exciting tournament and we are looking forward to verycompetitive games and a lot of entertainment”.

ADKR Squad for 2023 ILT20:Note: Local UAE players will be added in the draft

Sunil Narine (Trinidad & Tobago/West Indies)

Andre Russell (Jamaica/West Indies)

Jonny Bairstow (England)

Paul Stirling (Ireland)

Lahiru Kumara (Sri Lanka)

Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka)

Colin Ingram (South Africa)

Akeal Hosein (Trinidad & Tobago/West Indies)

Seekkuge Prasanna (Sri Lanka)

Ravi Rampaul (Trinidad & Tobago/West Indies)

Raymon Reifer (Barbados/West Indies)

Kennar Lewis (Jamaica/West Indies)

Ali Khan (United States of America)

Brandon Glover (The Netherlands)

About Knight Riders

The Knight Riders brand is the first global brand in International Cricket, with three professional teams under its wings – Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian PremierLeague, Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the Caribbean Premier League and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ADKR) in UAE’s International League T20. Knight Riders Sports has also expanded into America through a long-term investment in Major League Cricket in theUSA, making it the most versatile brand in T20 cricket globally.

KKR has made three appearances in the IPL final, winning the championship twice. They finished runners-up in the recently concluded season of the coveted competition, stagingone of the most remarkable comebacks in the tournament’s history. TKR has won the CPL championship 4 times in 6 years since Knight Riders took over the team in 2015.They are the most successful team in the Caribbean and hold a unique feat of having won the trophy in 2020 with a record-breaking unbeaten run. The Knight Riders Academy has been scouting talented cricketers from across India and around the world. The sole objective of the KKR Academy is to help cricketers improve their skills and fitness.