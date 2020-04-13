Amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, India skipper Virat Kohli, who has been making the most of his time staying indoors, on Monday took to his social media handle and posted a picture with wife Anushka Sharma and their pet. Also Read - Tablighi Jamaat: SC Hears Plea Against 'Demonisation' of Muslims, Says 'Can't Gag Press'

The post read, “Knowledge of what truly matters in life is a blessing.” Also Read - Scientist Tells Parents He's Going to Friend's House, Ends up in Lucknow Hospital to Help With Corona Testing

Kohli has been active on social media during the pandemic where he has spread awareness among citizens apart from donating financial support as well. The India skipper also had an Instagram Live chat with former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen where they two discussed various topics related to cricket and the present situation as well.

With the coronavirus pandemic putting a spanner across all works of life, the entire sporting calendar has also come to a grinding halt. The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League stands suspended till Tuesday 15 amid a 21-day nationwide lockdown which kicked off on March 24 to avoid the spread of the deadly virus. And the chances of the tournament being held in the near future are also bleak.

In India, the number of positive coronavirus cases is inching close to the 10,000-mark and is on the rise. In all probability, the 21-day lockdown is set to be extended as some states have already declared.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 AM on April 14.