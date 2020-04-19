The International Cricket Council (ICC) has advised players to maintain extra-vigilance claiming known corrupters are trying to establish contacts with them during coronavirus lockdown. Also Read - Coronavirus in West Bengal: Last Week We Didn't Even Have 20 Samples Per Day, Says Bengal Testing Facility

All major cricket events have been halted since March due to the coronavirus pandemic and with raging uncertainty over when normal action will resume players have been spending their time on other activities including engaging with fans on social media. Also Read - Coronavirus: Sanitation Worker Forced to Drink Disinfectant in UP's Rampur, Dies

“We are seeing known corrupters use this time, when players are on social media more than ever, to connect with them and try to build a relationship that they can exploit at a later date,” ICC Anti Corruption Unit chief Alex Marshall was quoted as saying by The Guardian. Also Read - Ranveer Singh, Allu Arjun And Other Celebs Feel Proud After Switzerland's Matterhorn Mountain Lit up in Tricolour

Cricket may be in hibernation, corrupters aren’t who are keen to make up for the losses. “COVID-19 may have put a temporary stop on the playing of international and domestic cricket around the world but the corrupters are still active,” Marshall said.

ICC has reached out to its various stakeholders informing them about the potential dangers and safety measures.

“We have reached out to our members, players and their wider networks to highlight this issue and ensure they all continue to be aware of the dangers of approaches…,” he said.

James Pyemont, the England and Wales Cricket Board’s head of integrity, says there will always be someone trying to exploit a crisis.

“There will always be someone to make something out of a crisis and view it as an opportunity. We have to be confident we can withstand that pressure and we’re confident our players will do the right thing. The time is now to show this is a robust system,” Pyemont said.