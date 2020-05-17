The pilot of the helicopter that crashed killing Basketball great Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and six others didn’t have alcohol or drugs in his system, according to the autopsy report. Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroners office released autopsies of all nine victims who died in the crash on January 26. Also Read - Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartfelt Post For Late Husband Kobe Bryant on 19th Wedding Anniversary: 'I Wish You Were Here'

Ara Zobayan was taking the Bryants and six others to a youth basketball tournament in California when the chopper slammed into the mountains west of Los Angeles, killing all nine on board instantly.

"Toxicological testing did not detect the presence of alcohol or drugs of abuse," the Los Angeles County coroner's report released on Friday said.

“Substances tested for include: benzodiazepines, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, marijuana, opioids, phencyclidine, and amphetamines.”

The clinical report described the carnage at the January 26 crash scene and said that all the victims died of blunt force trauma. The manner of death for each was listed as accidental.

The investigation showed the helicopter was traveling at 296 kilometers per hour (184 mph) when it crashed into the hillside after running into heavy fog and cloud cover. Police said the helicopter plunged several hundred feet before impact.

The report said the 41-year-old Bryant had injuries to nearly his entire body. Bryant did not have any drugs in his system except Ritalin — a drug typically used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity and narcolepsy.

“These injuries are rapid if not instantly fatal,” a medical examiner wrote of Bryant. Kobe’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna also died in the crash.

Vanessa Bryant, the basketball star’s widow, previously filed a wrongful death lawsuit against helicopter operator Island Express.

Bryant won five NBA championships for the Los Angeles Lakers during 20 NBA seasons. He was the NBA’s most valuable player in 2007-08, a 15-time all-NBA selection, and an 18-time all-star.

He was twice named MVP of the NBA finals and was the all-star game MVP four times.

(With Agency Inputs)