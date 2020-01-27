Brazilian football star Neymar paid a heartfelt tribute to former NBA legend Kobe Bryant who passed away in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning after scoring a goal in his club Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s 2-0 win over Lille in the Ligue 1. Neymar scored the goal off a penalty and then ran towards the cameras while holding two and four fingers in his hands. It is the jersey number of the LA Lakers star, 24.

Here is Neymar’s celebration:

Neymar pays tribute to the late Kobe Bryant after scoring for PSG tonight. pic.twitter.com/fLZYrKpNUY — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 26, 2020

Neymar had met Bryant in 2017 during a training session with Paris Saint-Germain. After the game, he spoke about the NBA legend as well.

“I went to see the messages on social media at halftime, I saw that Kobe is dead. It is a great sadness for the world of sport, and for all of us. I knew him and I did this celebration to pay tribute to him. And I hope he will rest in peace,” Neymar told French TV channel Canal Plus after PSG’s victory.

Dia triste pra nós dos esporte, pra nós fãs e principalmente pra família e amigos de kobe. Com suas mãos se fez lenda, obrigado por exaltar o esporte Kobe… que Deus conforte o coração de sua família e amigos 🙏🏽🖤 #ripkobebryant #24 pic.twitter.com/QPjIy7Fhou — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) January 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Neymar scored both the goals in PSG’s win over Lille in the Ligue 1 clash.

Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among several people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. He was 41. The five-time NBA Champion for the Los Angeles Lakers, was on his way to a travel basketball game when the tragic crash took place.