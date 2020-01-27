Australia’s tennis star Nick Kyrgios was in tears while paying homage to basketball legend Kobe Bryant on Monday ahead of his fourth-round clash against top-seed Rafael Nadal. During the warm-up, he was wearing Bryant’s iconic No 24 jersey before he broke down and was in tears. Kyrgios walked into the court donning the jersey. It was just minutes ahead of the big match that he took it off and got ready for the clash.

Here is teary-eyed Kyrgios:

In round three, Kyrgios beat Karen Khachenov to set up a date with Nadal.

Earlier, Brazilian football star Neymar paid a heartfelt tribute to former NBA legend Kobe Bryant who passed away in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning. Neymar scored the goal and then ran towards the cameras while holding two and four fingers in his hands. It is the jersey number of the LA Lakers star, 24. Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s 2-0 beat Lille in the Ligue 1 encounter where Neymar scored a brace.

Neymar pays tribute to the late Kobe Bryant after scoring for PSG tonight. pic.twitter.com/fLZYrKpNUY — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 26, 2020

Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among several people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. He was 41. The five-time NBA Champion for the Los Angeles Lakers, was on his way to a travel basketball game when the tragic crash took place.

Bryant, born in Philadelphia, spent his 20-year professional basketball career playing for the LA Lakers. He won five NBA championships and two Olympic gold medals for basketball, retiring from the sport in 2016.

Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa and the couple’s three other children; Natalia, Bianca and Capri.