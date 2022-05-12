New Delhi: In a latest list issued by Sportico, LeBron James, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo dominate in World’s Richest Sportstars rankings. According to the list 36 basketball players have made the cut, American football has 25 names, whereas football and baseball has 13 and 12 names respectively. Virat Kohli is the only Indian in the list. Let’s look at the top 10 richest sportstars in the world.Also Read - Ralf Rangnick Opens up on Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United Future as Erik Ten Hag Prepares to Take Charge of Red Devils

1) LeBron James: One of the greatest basketball player, James is currently now the highest paid athlete in the world with a total income of 126.9M USD. His winnings are estimated about 36.9M USD and endorsements fees amount to 90M USD. Also Read - WATCH: Lionel Messi Scores Screamer Against RC Lens, Sergio Ramos' Celebration is UNMISSABLE

2) Lionel Messi: Football’s very own superstar and legend occupies the 2nd position with a total income of USD 122M. The PSG star’s total winnings are estimated about USD 72M and his endorsements fees amount to USD 50M. Also Read - Days After Young Son's Demise, Ronaldo Becomes First Player To Score 100 Goals In La Liga And Premier League

3) Cristiano Ronaldo: Perhaps the greatest goal scorer of all-time, occupies the 3rd position after his rival Messi. He has a total income of USD 115M. His total winnings amount to USD 60M, whereas his endorsements fees are USD 55M.

4) Neymar: Another footballing superstar in the top 5 list is Brazilian forward Neymar. One of the best forwards in the world has a total income of USD 103M. The PSG star’s winning are about USD 65M and endorsements amount to USD38 M.

5) Canelo Alvarez: Currently ranked as the top active boxers in the world, Alvarez occupies the 5th position in the list. The Mexican has a total income of USD 89M, which includes USD 5M of endorsements and USD 89M of total winnings.

6) Stephen Curry: Widely regarded as one of the greatest point guards of all time, and as the greatest shooter in NBA history, Curry has a total income of USD 86.2 M. His winnings are about of USD 41.2M and endorsements of USD 45M.

7) Kevin Durant: The Brooklyn Nets man has a total earnings of USD 85.9 M with total winnings of USD 37.9M and endorsements estimated about USD 48M.

8) Roger Federer: Only Tennis player in the top 10 list, Federer’s total income amounts to USD 85.7M. His endorsements fees amount to USD 85M. His winnings are about USD 724K.

9) James Harden: The Philadelphia 76ers man is the 4th basketball player in the list. His total earnings amount to USD 76M with USD 40M in winnings and USD 36M in endorsements.

10) Tiger Woods: The golf legend is the only golfer in the list as he occupies the 10th position. His total earnings amount to USD 73.5M with USD 8.5M coming from winnings and USD 65M from endorsements.

Virat Kohli: The former India skipper is the only cricketer and Indian in the top 100 list and occupies 61st position in the latest rankings. His total winnings estimate to USD 2.9M and his endorsements amount to USD 31M. His total income equals to USD 33.9M.