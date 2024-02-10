Home

Virat Kohli has already missed the first two Test matches and there are reports that he will likely to miss the remainder of the series.

'Kohli Decides To Sit At Home': Dale Steyn Backs Virat For Taking Break From Test Series vs England

New Delhi: Virat Kohli is making headlines since the legendary batter took a break from the ongoing Test series against England. Team India have so far played two matches without the services of Kohli where they won one match. Earlier, there were reports that Kohli would feature in the remaining Test matches but now there are doubts about his availability for the remainder of the series.

Kohli has asked for a break citing family issues, and now one of his biggest cricketing rivals Dale Steyn has backed Kohli for his break saying that family is the most important priority. Steyn also lavished praise on Kohli’s dedication for the game and also reckoned that Kohli has already done everything to prove himself in the cricketing World.

“Family is your most important priority. Sorry, that’s it. That’s the end of the story right there. I’ve got three dogs and when one of them got sick, I was out of the IPL. I was jumping on the plane out of there to come back and see my dog. So that’s my family. If Virat Kohli has decided to sit back home because he wants to be with his wife, if he’s going to have his second child, I don’t see any problem with that. He’s been a servant of India for many years. He’s won a World Cup; he’s captained with success. I don’t know what more a man can do to prove himself in the cricketing world,” Steyn, bowling coach of Sunrisers Eastern Cape, said ahead of the team’s SA20 Season 2 final against the Durban Super Giants, told Hindustan Times.

Team India would be in dilemma while selecting the squad for the third Test match as there is no update on Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul’s injury and reportedly Shreyas Iyer will also likely to miss the third match because of of stiffness in his back.

