The likeliness of sporting events being played behind closed doors seems a real possibility now considering the health crisis triggered by coronavirus refusing to abate anytime soon. Even if the spread of the virus is contained by the latter half of the year, the authorities will be careful to observe social distancing to avoid any potential return of the threat. Also Read - T20 World Cup in Empty Stadiums Defies Belief: Allan Border

India are due to tour Australia later this year and the two teams could very well be contesting in front of empty stands even if the situation becomes normal. Also Read - China Censors Academic Research on Origins of Covid-19, What Is the Country Trying To Hide?

What it means for Australia offspinner Nathan Lyon is that he will mark his 100th Test in an empty stadium. Also Read - These Hi-Tech Japanese Machines Are Used in Delhi to Sanitise Coronavirus Hotspots

That scenario has also led Lyon to wonder how Virat Kohli will react to it even though he thinks the India captain will be able to adapt to any climate.

“He’s probably good enough to adapt to any scenario,” Lyon was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “But it’s funny you say that. I was actually talking to Mitch Starc the other day and we actually said that if we are playing with no crowd, it’ll be quite amazing to see Virat trying to rev up the seats. It’s going to be a little bit different. But Virat is a superstar. He’ll be able to adapt to any climate that we’re able to play in.”

The last time India toured in Australia, they returned with a historic Test series win against a side missing two of their prolific batsmen in Steve Smith and David Warner.

Lyon, who has claimed 390 Test wickets so far, is eagerly waiting for Kohli’s men with Australia back to their full strength with the return of Warner and Smith.

“I’m excited about the prospect of India coming out to Australia, it is up there with the biggest series alongside the Ashes,” Lyon said. “They’re an absolute powerhouse of the cricket world. Playing in front of crowds or no crowds is out of our control. We’ve got to follow the advice of all the amazing medical people around the world. I haven’t thought about no crowds or massive crowds – it’s just about the opportunity of playing against India again. They had the wood over us last time they came over here but we’re a much stronger side at the moment.”