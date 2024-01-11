Home

Sports

‘Kohli Grew Up With Cricket In His Blood’: Ab de Villiers Hails BCCI For Recalling Virat, Rohit In T20Is

‘Kohli Grew Up With Cricket In His Blood’: Ab de Villiers Hails BCCI For Recalling Virat, Rohit In T20Is

Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli named in a T20I squad for the first time after India's loss in the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal against England in Australia.

'Kohli Grew Up With Cricket In His Blood': Ab de Villiers Hails BCCI For Recalling Virat, Rohit In T20Is

New Delhi: South Africa legendary cricketer Ab de Villiers lavished praise on BCCI after adding both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the T20Is for the Afghanistan series ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024. Both veteran players have not played a single T20I match after India’s loss in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Melbourne.

Trending Now

He also pointed out that Kohli has found a fine balance in his career and can spend time with his family. He also said that it is important for Virat to keep his fire for cricket burning as his career progresses. De Villiers also said that it’s cricket in Kohli’s blood that kept him going.

You may like to read

“Virat grew up with cricket in his blood. This is what kept him going. At the end of my career, my fire was burnt out and I called it quits. It is important to keep that fire burning. He has found a nice balance in his career, has a family and spends time with them. I could have done this better. He looks happy on the field, looks motivated and I wish him all the luck,” said the former batter.

He reckoned that every team should take your best team to the World Cup and it is a right and smart move by BCCI to add Virat and Rohit in the squad.

“I am not surprised. I am happy for both Rohit and Virat. You want to take your best team to the World Cup. I can understand the criticism regarding the youngsters who will miss out after playing all this while. I was in this position at the backend of my career, it did not work out for me like it did for Virat and Rohit. It is a right and a smart move to get your experienced players, who have been there and done that, to play in the World Cup,” De Villiers told the media.

However, Virat Kohli will miss the 1st T20I against Afghanistan which will be played in Mohali because of some personal reasons and Yashasvi Jaiswal will open India batting along with captain Rohit.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.