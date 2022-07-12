London: Virat Kohli, who has been in the news for not the right reasons, has not been picked for the first ODI versus England at the Oval on Tuesday. While captain Rohit Sharma confirmed that Kohli had picked up a niggle and was not even available for selection, fans on Twitterverse think otherwise. Some fans reckon that Kohli has been dropped owing to his poor form. Once it was confirmed that Kohli is not playing the game, Twitter has gone berserk ever since.Also Read - IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Jasprit Bumrah's Opening Spell Rattles England and Twitter Cannot Keep Calm, See Tweets

Dropped from ODI team?? He he he. — Ansu Bhatia (@bhatia_anshu) July 12, 2022

Has Virat Kohli been dropped. . Not good enough — Brad Francis (@bradly_francis) July 12, 2022

Never in my life I thought virat kohli is dropped from the team #ENGvIND — Kevin Morabia (@thatskvn) July 12, 2022

@ImRo45 defended in press conference and dropped @imVkohli from Team . What a politics ? (inside Source) #INDvsENG — हक़ से पूछो (@haksepucho) July 12, 2022

Sad but true. I do not mind someone saying that he has been dropped. Such things vitiates the dressing room atmosphere. #ViratKohli #RohitSharma https://t.co/r24MHhAFAe — Cricket (@gullydanda) July 12, 2022

Virat Kohli was sacked earlier and now got dropped again, BCCI showing no respect to him, I’d suggest Kohli to better leave Indian cricket team and rather join the Uganda cricket association so there’ll be a better chance for him to make it into the playing 11.#Cricket#ENGvIND — (@imtheguy007) July 12, 2022

At the time of filing the copy, England – batting first – were reeling at 16 for three in four overs. Bumrah has picked up two, while Shami has one to his name.