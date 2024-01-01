Home

‘Kohli Is In Good Mental Space’: Nasser Hussain Predicts Virat’s Upcoming Year

Virat Kohli is currently in South Africa along with Indian cricket team for the Test match which will be played from January 3 in Cape Town.

New Delhi: Virat Kohli is in the form of his life, the former India captain ended his ODI World Cup campaign on very high notes smashing 765 runs in 11 innings at an average of 95.62. He thus shattered the record for most runs by a player in a single edition of the World Cup, previously held by Tendulkar in 2003.

Kohli is currently in South Africa with the Indian Test team where he scored 38 and 76 runs respectively, however, India lost that match by an inning and 32 runs.

“He had a fantastic 2023 and he had a fantastic World Cup. (For) all the records that he broke and the attention he got, actually what we didn’t focus on was how well he was batting technically,” said Hussain on ICC.

Hussain also reckoned that this will be the good year for Kohli and India as he is in the good mental space.

“I have not seen Virat bat as well as that. The sound off the bat. In the innings in Mumbai against Sri Lanka, I can name about five innings, but he was getting in such good positions. So that is a really good sign for Kohli and India and Virat Kohli fans because I think that means he is in a good mental space and his game is in order,” he said.

