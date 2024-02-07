Top Recommended Stories

Kohli will miss the third and fourth Test matches and doubts also persist on Kohli’s availability for the fifth Test in Dharmasala, which starts from March 6.

Published: February 7, 2024 11:55 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

New Delhi: Virat Kohli is again making headlines as reports are claiming that he will likely miss the remainder of Test matches against England. The 35-year-old was not part of the team in the recently concluded first two Test matches against England.

Now, as per the reports, the star batter will likely to miss the remaining three Test matches against England. Fans on ‘X’ started reacting after the reports and here are few reactions:

On January 22, BCCI announced that Kohli had pulled out of the first two Tests for “personal reasons”. Kohli had landed in Hyderabad the same morning to join the Indian squad, but flew out the same day. The BCCI has not made any further comment on Kohli’s absence since that statement, which said: “Virat has spoken to Captain Rohit Sharma, the team management and the selectors and has emphasised that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention.”

However, Mohammed Siraj will make a comeback in the third Test match. KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja who got injured during the first Test match are currently in Bengaluru monitored by NCA.

Also Read:

