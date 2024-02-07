Home

Kohli will miss the third and fourth Test matches and doubts also persist on Kohli’s availability for the fifth Test in Dharmasala, which starts from March 6.

New Delhi: Virat Kohli is again making headlines as reports are claiming that he will likely miss the remainder of Test matches against England. The 35-year-old was not part of the team in the recently concluded first two Test matches against England.

Now, as per the reports, the star batter will likely to miss the remaining three Test matches against England. Fans on ‘X’ started reacting after the reports and here are few reactions:

Remember kohli did not take any leaves during Anushka’s 1st pregnancy

It is something bigger problems I think

Otherwise kohli is not that type of guy who will miss even a test match and here we are talking a a series Hope everything is fine in his family — It’s Sumanta (@hello_twittterr) February 7, 2024

Right now what people should be hoping and praying for us that Anushka & the baby are fine. That this is just a paternity break nothing complicated in the pregnancy. Stop questioning the commitment of someone who has played for so long for India. Don’t be dumb to bring the… — Anurag Rekhi (@Dravidict) February 7, 2024

I just hope Anushka and the baby health is all good. In general, it is probably not yet time for delivery or it might have crossed the expected delivery time. Hence the wait. Hope all is well and we hear the good news!! — Abhinandan Nahata (@khelgyani_abhi) February 7, 2024

On January 22, BCCI announced that Kohli had pulled out of the first two Tests for “personal reasons”. Kohli had landed in Hyderabad the same morning to join the Indian squad, but flew out the same day. The BCCI has not made any further comment on Kohli’s absence since that statement, which said: “Virat has spoken to Captain Rohit Sharma, the team management and the selectors and has emphasised that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention.”

However, Mohammed Siraj will make a comeback in the third Test match. KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja who got injured during the first Test match are currently in Bengaluru monitored by NCA.

However, Mohammed Siraj will make a comeback in the third Test match. KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja who got injured during the first Test match are currently in Bengaluru monitored by NCA.