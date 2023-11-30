Home

‘Kohli Is Very Fit’: David Warner Reckons Virat’s Participation In 2031 ODI World Cup

Kohli scored 765 runs in 11 innings, including three hundreds and surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar for the most number of ODI centuries by a batter.

New Delhi: Australia star batter David Warner reckons that Virat Kohli will be the part of upcoming ODI World Cup which will be played in 2031. The 37-year-old said that he is very fit and loves the game so much.

A fan asked Warner whether Kohli be part of the upcoming ODI World Cup 2031 or not. Where Warner responded that ‘No reason why he can’t, he is very fit and loves the game so much’.

No reason why he can’t, he is very fit and loves the game so much. https://t.co/5iQry4pp4Y — David Warner (@davidwarner31) November 30, 2023

However, Kohli took a break from White ball cricket. He will likely to miss the upcoming series against South Africa.

A report in The Indian Express says Kohli, 35, told the BCCI that he won’t be available for white-ball matches on the tour of South Africa, which start off with a three-match T20I series, followed by a three-game ODI series. The tour will end with Boxing Day and New Year Tests at Centurion and Cape Town respectively.

“He (Kohli) has informed the BCCI and selectors that he needs a break from white-ball cricket and he will get back to them about when he wants to play white ball cricket next. At the moment he has informed the BCCI that he will be playing red-ball cricket, which means he is available for selection for the two Test matches in South Africa,” a source was quoted as saying in the report.

The report added that there is no clarity yet on skipper Rohit being available for white-ball matches on the tour of South Africa starting from December 10. Like Kohli, Rohit is on a break in the United Kingdom post the World Cup. The report further said BCCI secretary Jay Shah will be speaking soon to Rohit and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar to discuss the future roadmap of the Indian team.

