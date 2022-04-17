New Delhi: Former India and RCB captain Virat Kohli is possibly one of the fittest cricketers in the world right now. And it was evident in the one-handed blinder he took against Delhi Capitals (DC) to send skipper Rishabh Pant back to the pavilion. The reaction of his wife Anushka Sharma went viral on the internet, where she could not help but cheer gleefully for her husband. But not many people know that the man who played an instrumental role in making it a reality.Also Read - DC Skipper Pant Unhappy With His Middle and Lower Order; Says Bowlers Could Have Done Better

Shanker Basu, who was the Head of Strength and Conditioning Coach of the India team between 2015 and 2019, along with Kohli and then head coach Ravi Shastri created a road map for the team and were all in agreement that fitness would be one of the criteria for selection and at no point were willing to compromise on it. The result is for everyone to see.

Kohli, last Monday, took to Twitter and credited Basu for the transformation and captioned the video as, "The difference between a good attempt and a good catch is the work you do in the gym – shankar basu. Thanks for imbibing the "get better by 1 percent" attitude in me bassa sirrrr @basu2013 @Primal_Patterns."

Basu is currently associated with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as the strength and conditioning coach and has also worked in movies such as Moonu and Ethir Neechal.

RCB is currently placed at No. 3 in the points table of IPL 2022, having won four out of their six matches so far in the tournament. The Faf du Plessis led side defeated Delhi Capitals by 16 runs on Saturday. Dinesh Karthik’s unbeaten 66, where he scored the highest of 28 runs in one over in the tournament so far, was hailed by du Plessis.