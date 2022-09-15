New Delhi: Former India captain Virat Kohli is among the most revered sportspersons on social media. With more than 211 million followers on Instagram, Kohli is the 14th most followed celebrity in the world with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi featuring in the list. The talismanic batter is an avid Instagram user as well with 1425 posts in his account.Also Read - Exclusive: Sreesanth Backs Virat Kohli to Score Big, Predicts Rohit Sharma-Led India to Win T20 World Cup

Ever wondered how much Kohli charges for one sponsored post? As per a report, the 33-year-old charges a whopping 8.69 crore for a single post which amounts to $ 1.1 million.

The 33-year-old on Thursday walked down memory lane to recall funny street cricket slang used during his childhood time in a video uploaded on his social media accounts. Check out the post here:

The video, titled Do You Know Your Cricket Slang, put the spotlight on Kohli as the batting icon explained the meanings of popular local slang used in Indian street cricket such as ‘Batta’ and ‘Baby Over’.

Kohli couldn’t hold back the laughter as he narrated the instances in response to local cricket terms, according to a release by his sponsors.

“Batta is a desi and rugged word for chucking,” Kohli said in his response to the term as he spent some light moments off-the-field in a short fun video clip made in association with sportswear brand PUMA, which is the official kit partner of IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The amusing video clip brings out the 33-year-old passionate cricketer’s off-the-field personality.

Kohli performed exceedingly well in the recently-concluded Asia Cup 2022 in UAE, slamming a much-awaited 71st century as well as two half-centuries to conclude the tournament as the second-highest run-getter.