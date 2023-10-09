Home

‘Kohli’s Catch Was So Special’: India Fielding Coach Decodes Virat’s Acrobatic Catch During Australia Clash | Watch Video

Team India will face Afghanistan for the second match of ODI World Cup 2023 where Shubman Gill will miss the match due to illness.

'Kohli's Catch Was So Special': India Fielding Coach Decodes Virat's Acrobatic Catch During Australia Clash

New Delhi: India fielding coach T Dilip lavished huge praise on Virat Kohli’s catch during India’s opener clash in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 against Australia in Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Kohli dived acrobatically to his wrong side as he plucked a stunner to dismiss Mitchel Marsh off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah. The incident happened during the third over of the match, when Marsh hanged his bat against Bumrah’s short of the length delivery, but the ball took an outside edge to take it with his two hands.

“Virat Kohli’s intensity level is always high whether in practice or in field – that is a great thing about him. The catch was so special because it’s on the left side & was low – I am so proud as a coach” said T Dilip in a video shared by BCCI.

Practice & execution ✅#TeamIndia fielding coach T Dilip decodes Virat Kohli’s acrobatic catch 👏👏 – By @28anand WATCH it here 🎥🔽 #CWC23 | #INDvAUS — BCCI (@BCCI) October 9, 2023

India beat Australia by six wickets to register their first victory in the World Cup. Kohli found a trusted ally in uber-cool KL Rahul (97 not out off 115 balls) during their match-winning stand of 165 that eventually made the 200-run target seem like a cakewalk on a testing track although they took 41.2 overs to achieve it.

Their doughty alliance came after three Indian top-order batters returned to the pavilion without troubling the scorers.

But equally responsible for India getting two points are their spinners. Ravindra Jadeja (3/28 in 10 overs) along with Ravichandran Ashwin (2/34 in 10 overs) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/42 in 10 overs) made life miserable for the Australians while bowling them out for 199 in 49.3 overs.

