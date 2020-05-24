Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction FC Koln vs Dusseldorf Bundesliga – Football Tips For Today's Match KOL vs DUS at RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne: In the third and final match of super Sunday of Bundesliga 2019-20, FC Koln will take on Dusseldorf at the RheinEnergie Stadion on May 24. The Bundesliga match will kick-start at 9.30 PM (IST). Both the teams are struggling in the bottom eight. While FC Koln are 11th on the points table with 33 points from 26 matches, Dusseldorf sit on the 16th spot with 23 points. FC Koln would be disappointed to get nothing more but a point after letting go off their two-goal lead in the first-half versus Mainz. They will be wanting to redeem themselves with a win in order to climb higher up the points table.

Meanwhile, Dusseldorf were a part of a goalless draw against Paderborn last week as they stay at the 16th spot with 23 points. For Dusseldorf, Kaan Ayhan has been suspended after his 10th yellow card in the season. Striker Dawid Kownacki had a knee operation recently and goalkeeper Zack Steffen will be missed due to his knee pain. The live TV or online broadcast of the Bundesliga 2020 football game will be available on Star Sports Select 2/HD in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Bundesliga 2020 match between FC Koln and Dusseldorf will start at 9.30 PM IST.

Venue: RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- F Kastenmeir

Defenders- A Hoffmann, K Ehizibue, N Katterbach

Midfielders- E Thommy (VC), K Stoger, E Shikri, I Jakobs

Forwards- R Hennings, J Cordoba, M Uth (C)

KOL vs DUS Probable Playing XIs

FC Koln: Horn, Ehizibue, Leistner, Bornauw, Schmitz, Skhiri, Hector, Kainz, Uth, Jakobs and Cordoba.

Dusseldorf: Kastenmeier, Suttner, Hoffmann, Jorgensen, Bodzek, Thommy, Berisha, Stoger, Zimmermann, Hennings, Karaman.

KOL vs DUS SQUADS

FC Koln: Timo Horn, Thomas Kessler, Brady Scott, Julian Krahl, Benno Schmitz, Rafael Czichos, Kingsley Schindler, Kingsley Ehizibue, Jorge Meré, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Noah Katterbach, Toni Leistner, Robert Voloder, Marco Höger, Marcel Risse, Birger Verstraete, Jonas Hector, Christian Clemens, Elvis Rexhbecaj, Ellyes Skhiri, Niklas Hauptmann, Simon Terodde, Jhon Córdoba, Mark Uth, Dominick Drexler, Anthony Modeste, Jan Thielmann, Florian Kainz, Ismail Jakobs

Fortuna Dusseldorf: Michael Rensing, Maduka Okoye, Zack Steffen, Raphael Wolf, Florian Kastenmeier, Tim Wiesner, Andre Hoffmann, Kasim Adams, Kaan Ayhan, Aymane Barkok, Adam Bodzek, Mathias Jørgensen, Diego Contento, Markus Suttner, Marcel Sobottka, Robin Bormuth, Michel Stöcker, Jean Zimmer, Johannes Bühler, Alfredo Morales, Oliver Fink, Valon Berisha, Kelvin Ofori, Erik Thommy, Thomas Pledl, Kevin Stöger, Niko Gießelmann, Matthias Zimmermann, Nana Ampomah, Shinta Appelkamp, Dawid Kownacki, Kenan Karaman, Steven Skrzybski, Rouwen Hennings, Bernard Tekpetey.

