KOL vs HKI Dream11 Team Prediction HK All Star Other T20

Kowloon Lions vs Hong Kong Islanders Dream11 Team Prediction HK All Star Other T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's KOL vs HKI at Mission Road Ground: In another exciting Match 2 encounter of HK All Star Other T20, Kowloon Lions will lock horns with the Hong Kong Islanders at the Mission Road Ground on Saturday. The HK All Star Other T20 KOL vs HKI match will start at 7 AM IST – June 19. In the previous edition, Kowloon Lions had won the tournament beating Hong Kong Islanders in the final by three wickets. They had also beaten Islanders during the league stages of that tournament. However, this time – Kowloon Lions haven't had the best start to this year's edition. They lost their opening round match against the New Territories Tigers by a close margin of nine runs.

TOSS: The HK All Star Other T20 toss between Hong Kong Islanders and Kowloon Lions will take place at 6:30 AM IST – June 19.

Time: 7 AM IST.

Venue: Mission Road Ground.

KOL vs HKI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jamie Atkinson

Batsmen: Aizaz Khan (C), Ninad Shah, Rory Cox

All-rounders: Ehsan Khan, Dan Pascoe, Akbar Khan, Nizakat Khan (VC)

Bowlers: Billal Akhtar, Niaz Ali, Ayush Shukla

KOL vs HKI Probable Playing 11s

Kowloon Lions: Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Laurie Evans, Sam Curran, Jamie Smith (wk), Jordan Clark, Jamie Overton, Tom Curran, Rikki Clarke, Gareth Batty (C), Daniel Moriarty.

Hong Kong Islanders: Jamie Atkinson (C/WK), Umar Muhammad, Ninad Shah, Haroon Arshad, Simandeep Singh, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Waheed, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Mohsin Khan, Akbar Khan.

KOL vs HKI Squads

Kowloon Lions: Aizaz Khan (C), Zeeshan Ali (wk), Nizakat Khan, Hamed Khan, Ehsan Ayaz, Jack Metters, Mehran Zeb, Dan Pascoe, Dhananjay Rao, Ahan Trivedi, Gandeep Sandhu, Charlie Wallis.

Hong Kong Islanders: Jamie Atkinson (C/wk), Umar Mohammad, Ninad Shah, Waqas Khan, Haroon Arshad, Simandeep Singh, Zakir Hayat, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Waheed, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Mohsin Khan.

