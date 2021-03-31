KOL vs HKI Dream11 Tips And Prediction Match

Kowloon Lions vs Hong Kong Islanders Dream11 Team Prediction Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's KOL vs HKI at Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok. The excitement of T20I cricket continues as Match between Hong Kong Islanders and Hong Kong Islanders is all set to get underway on Thursday. The Match match between KOL vs HKI will begin at 07:00 AM IST – April 1, Thursday. In the exciting match of the tournament, both teams will look to attain crucial three points. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Match – KOL vs HKI Dream11 Team Prediction, Kowloon Lions vs Hong Kong Islanders Dream11 Tips, KOL vs HKI Probable Playing XIs, KOL vs HKI Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – Match.

TOSS: The Match toss between Kowloon Lions vs Hong Kong Islanders will take place at 06:30 AM IST, April 1, Thursday

Time: 07:00 AM IST.

Venue: Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Jamie Atkinson

Batsmen – Aizaz Khan, Babar Hayat, Ninad Shah, Waqas Barkat (VC)

All-Rounders – Nizakat Khan (C), Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan

Bowlers – Ashley Caddy, Mohsin Khan, Hassan Khan Muhammad

Kowloon Lions vs Hong Kong Islanders Predicted Playing XIs

Hong Kong Islanders Probable Playing XI: Jamie Atkinson (C & WK), Umar Muhammad, Waqas Khan, Haroon Arshad, Simandeep Singh, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Waheed, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Mohsin Khan, Akbar Khan.

Kowloon Lions Probable Playing XI: Rory Cox, Nizakat Khan, Adit Gorawara, Babar Hayat, Aizaz Khan, Dan Pascoe, Hamed Khan, Hassan Khan Muhammad, Ashley Caddy, Ateeq Iqbal, Ahan Trivedi

Kowloon Lions vs Hong Kong Islanders Squads

Hong Kong Islanders Squad: Jamie Atkinson (C & WK), Umar Muhammad, Ninad Shah, Waqas Khan, Haroon Arshad, Simandeep Singh, Zakir Hayat, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Waheed, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Mohsin Khan and Akbar Khan.

Kowloon Lions Squad: Rory Cox, Nizakat Khan, Adit Gorawara, Babar Hayat, Aizaz Khan, Dan Pascoe, Hamed Khan, Hassan Khan Muhammad, Ashley Caddy, Ateeq Iqbal, Ahan Trivedi, Muhammad Wahid, Bilal Akhtar

