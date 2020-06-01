KOL vs LEP Dream11 Tips And Prediction

After being halted for just over two months due to the coroavirus pandemic, top-flight football action resumes in Germany through Bundesliga. It's the first elite football competition to resume in Europe after the health crisis tipped the world upside down. After presenting a comprehensive plan to the German politicians, the German Football Association (DFB) got the green signal to resume matches behind closed doors. Strict social distancing norms are to be followed for the remainder of the season. The season will conclude on June 27.

What: FC Cologne vs RB Leipzig

When: June 2, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: RheinEnergieStadion

KOL vs LEP My Dream11 Team

Timo Horn, Lukas Klostermann, Upamecano, Angelino, Sabitzer, Nkunku, Laimer, Drexler, Hector, Werner (vice-captain), Cordoba (captain)

KOL vs LEP Squads

FC Cologne: Timo Horn, Thomas Kessler, Julian Krahl, Brady Scott, Benno Schmitz, Jorge Mere, Toni Leistner, Kingsley Ehizibue, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Rafael Czichos, Noah Katterbach, Christian Clemens, Marco Hoger, Jonas Hector, Florian Kainz, Marcel Risse, Ellyes Skhiri, Elvis Rexhbecaj, Birger Verstraete, Dominick Drexler, Ismail Jakobs, Jan Thielmann, Niklas Hauptmann, Kingsley Schindler, Jhon Cordoba, Simon Terodde, Mark Uth, Anthony Modeste

RB Leipzig: Peter Gulacsi, Yvon Mvogo, Philipp Tschauner, Angelino, Marcel Halstenberg, Lukas Klostermann, Willi Orban, Dayot Upamecano, Ethan Ampadu, Ibrahima Konate, Nordi Mukiele, Frederik Jakel, Malik Talabidi, Emil Forsberg, Kevin Kampl, Christopher Nkunku, Marcel Sabitzer, Dani Olmo, Konrad Laimer, Tyler Adams, Amadou Haidara, Hannes Wolf, Fabrice Hartmann, Mads Bidstrup, Tom Krauss, Yussuf Poulsen, Patrik Schick, Timo Werner, Ademola Lookman

