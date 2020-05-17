Dream11 Team Prediction

KOL vs MAZ Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Football Tips For Today's FC Koln vs Mainz Match at RheinEnergie Stadion 7:00 PM IST May 17:

After being halted for just over two months due to the coroavirus pandemic, top-flight football action resumes in Germany through Bundesliga. It's the first elite football competition to resume in Europe after the health crisis tipped the world upside down. After presenting a comprehensive plan to the German politicians, the German Football Association (DFB) got the green signal to resume matches behind closed doors. Strict social distancing norms are to be followed for the remainder of the season. The season will conclude on June 27.

What: FC Koln vs Mainz

When: May 17, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: RheinEnergie Stadion

Dream11 Team

Robin Zentner, Sebastian Bornauw(C), Daniel Brosinski, Benno Schmitz, Moussa Niakhate, Jonas Hector, Dominick Drexler, Pierre Kunde, Jean-Paul Boetius, Jhon Cordoba, Robin Quaison(C)

Starting XI

FC Cologne: Horn, Katterbach, Bornauw, Leistner, Ehizibue, Hector, Skhiri, Kainz, Uth, Drexler, Cordoba

MAINZ: Muller, Niakhate, Bruma, Juste, Baku, Latza, Martins, Oztunali, Martin, Quasion, Szalai

SQUADS

FC Cologne: Timo Horn, Thomas Kessler, Brady Scott, Julian Krahl, Benno Schmitz, Rafael Czichos, Kingsley Schindler, Kingsley Ehizibue, Jorge Meré, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Noah Katterbach, Toni Leistner, Robert Voloder, Marco Höger, Marcel Risse, Birger Verstraete, Jonas Hector, Christian Clemens, Elvis Rexhbecaj, Ellyes Skhiri, Niklas Hauptmann, Simon Terodde, Jhon Córdoba, Mark Uth, Dominick Drexler, Anthony Modeste, Jan Thielmann, Florian Kainz, Ismail Jakobs

MAINZ: Robin Zentner, Omer Hanin, Finn Dahmen, Aarón Martín, Jeremiah St. Juste, Jeffrey Bruma, Stefan Bell, Jonathan Meier, Philip Mwene, Niklas Kölle, Alexander Hack, Florian Müller, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel, Danny Latza, Robin Quaison, Levin Öztunali, Pierre Kunde, Daniel Brosinski, Moussa Niakhate, Bote Baku, Leandro Barreiro, Erkan Eyibil, Jean-Paul Boëtius, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Ji Dong-Won, Edimilson Fernandes, Karim Onisiwo, Taiwo Awoniyi, Adám Szalai, Jonathan Burkhardt, Cyrill Akono

