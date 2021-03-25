KOL vs NTT Dream11 Tips And Prediction Match 1

Kowloon Lions vs New Territories Tigers Dream11 Team Prediction Match 1 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s KOL vs NTT at Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Kowloon. The excitement of T20I cricket continues as Match 1 between Kowloon Lions and Kowloon Lions is all set to get underway on Friday. The Match 1 match between KOL vs NTT will begin at 07:30 PM IST – March 26, Friday. In the opening match of the tournament, both teams will look to start the campaign on a high note. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Match 1 – KOL vs NTT Dream11 Team Prediction, Kowloon Lions vs New Territories Tigers Dream11 Tips, KOL vs NTT Probable Playing XIs, KOL vs NTT Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – Match 1.

TOSS: The Match 1 toss between Kowloon Lions vs New Territories Tigers will take place at 08:30 AM IST, March 26, Friday

Time: 09:00 AM IST.

Venue: Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Kowloon

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Zeeshan Ali

Batters – Babar Hayat, Wajid Shah, Daniyal Bukhari, Nizakat Khan (VC)

All-Rounders – Kinchit Shah (C), Aftab Hussain, Aizaz Khan

Bowlers – Sheryar Khan, Mohammad Hassan Khan, Dhananjay Rao

Kowloon Lions vs New Territories Tigers Predicted Playing XIs

Kowloon Lions Probable Playing XI: Aizaz Khan (Captain), Zeeshan Ali (wk), Nizakat Khan, Hamed Khan, Ehsan Ayaz, Jack Metters, Mehran Zeb, Dan Pascoe, Dhananjay Rao, Ahan Trivedi, Gandeep Sandhu

New Territories Tigers Probable Playing XI: Kinchit Shah (Captain), Adit Gorawara (wk), Babar Hayat, Wajid Shah, Akbar Khan, Daniyal Bukhari, Aftab Hussain, Ashley Caddy, Bilal Akhtar, Sheryar Khan, Mohammad Hassan Khan

Kowloon Lions vs New Territories Tigers Squads

Kowloon Lions Squad: Aizaz Khan (Captain), Zeeshan Ali (wk), Nizakat Khan, Hamed Khan, Ehsan Ayaz, Jack Metters, Mehran Zeb, Dan Pascoe, Dhananjay Rao, Ahan Trivedi, Gandeep Sandhu, Charlie Wallis

New Territories Tigers Squad: Kinchit Shah (Captain), Adit Gorawara (wk), Babar Hayat, Wajid Shah, Akbar Khan, Daniyal Bukhari, Aftab Hussain, Ashley Caddy, Bilal Akhtar, Sheryar Khan, Mohammad Hassan Khan, Ateeq Iqbal

Check Dream11 Prediction/ KOL Dream11 Team/ NTT Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Team Prediction/ Kowloon Lions vs New Territories Tigers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Match 1/ Online Cricket Tips and more.