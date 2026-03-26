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Kolkata Knight Riders Full IPL 2026 Schedule: KKR Team Full IPL Match Schedule, fixtures, Dates, Venues, Time Table, Match Timings

Kolkata Knight Riders Full IPL 2026 Schedule: KKR Team Full IPL Match Schedule, fixtures, Dates, Venues, Time Table, Match Timings

Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders will begin their IPL 2026 campaign against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Kolkata Knight Riders full IPL 2026 schedule. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

KKR IPL 2026 Full Schedule: Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan co-owned Kolkata Knight Riders will begin their campaign in the IPL 2026 season against five-time winners Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. The three-time winners will then have three back-to-back matches at home at the Eden Garden in Kolkata from April 2 to 9th against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants respectively.

Their second away fixture of the IPL 2026 season comes on April 14 against five-time winners Chenani Super Kings. All seven of KKR home games will take place at the Eden Gardens while away from home they will be travelling to Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Delhi and Raipur in the IPL 2026.

Ajinkya Rahane’s team will also have the added advantage of playing their last three matches of the league phases at home against Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals on May 16, 20 and 24th respectively.

Here is full schedule of Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026…

Date Opponents Venue Time March 29 Mumbai Indians Mumbai 730PM April 2 Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata 730PM April 6 Punjab Kings Kolkata 730PM April 9 Lucknow Super Giants Kolkata 730PM April 14 Chennai Super Kings Chennai 730PM April 17 Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad 730PM April 19 Rajasthan Royals Kolkata 330PM April 26 Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow 730PM May 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad 330PM May 8 Delhi Capitals Delhi 730PM May 13 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Raipur 730PM May 16 Gujarat Titans Kolkata 730PM May 20 Mumbai Indians Kolkata 730PM May 24 Delhi Capitals Kolkata 730PM

(More to come)

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