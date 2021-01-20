Kolkata Knight Riders: Full List of Players Released And Retained

Kolkata Knight Riders have maintained their core while releasing players. They have released five players and retained 17 players ahead of the auction. KKR now has Rs 10.85 crore in their wallet for IPL 2021 Auction. There are whispers that Shubman Gill could be made the captain but that looks unlikely with Morgan in the side – someone who has led England to a World Cup win. Also Read - Sunrisers Hyderabad Full List of Players Released And Retained Ahead of IPL 2021 Auction

Kolkata Knight Riders – who missed out on the playouts – would be looking to put together a better outfit. The franchise had a dramatic change of captaincy mid-season – which did not change the fortunes. Good to see the team backing Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Shubman Gill. Also Read - IPL 2021 Auction Live Updates List of Released/ Retained Players: Stalwarts Smith, Malinga, Maxwell Face The Axe

It would also be interesting to see if KKR retains former skipper Dinesh Karthik after a woeful season. The two-time champions were way too inconsistent throughout the campaign. Also Read - Kings XI Punjab Full List of Players Released And Retained Ahead of IPL 2021 Auction

KKR IPL 2020 Squad: Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Harry Gurney, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Praveen Tambe, Nikhil Naik