Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders will start their IPL 2021 campaign against David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 11 in Chennai. Also Read - Kolkata Knight Riders Schedule IPL 2017: Complete timetable, Fixture & Dates of KKR matches in Vivo IPL 10

KKR add eight players to the squad for the upcoming season as Shakib Al Hasan was the most expensive of them with a price tag of Rs Rs 3.2 crore. It will be a homecoming for Shakib as he has played with KKR in past and has played a monumental role in their title wins during the 2012 and 2014 seasons.

The two-time Indian Premier League champions Kolkata Knight Riders did some smart business in Auction and bought some quality back-up players at effective prices.

Meanwhile, BCCI announced that no teams will get the home conditions advantage this season as the IPL will be played only in 6 cities Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. None of the team will play a match at their home venue so Kolkata Knight Riders will miss playing at Eden Gardens in the 2021 season.

Here is KKR’s Full IPL 2021 Schedule

Match 1: April 11, Sunday – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders at 7:30 PM in Chennai

Match 2: April 13, Tuesday – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians at 7:30 PM in Chennai

Match 3: April 18, Sunday – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders at 3:30 PM in Chennai

Match 4: April 21, Wednesday – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings at 7:30 PM in Mumbai

Match 5: April 24, Saturday – Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders at 7:30 PM in Mumbai

Match 6: April 26, Monday – Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders at 7:30 PM in Ahmedabad

Match 7: April 26, Monday – Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders at 7:30 PM in Ahmedabad

Match 8: May 3, Monday – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 7:30 PM in Ahmedabad

Match 9: May 8, Saturday – Kolkata Knight Riders v Delhi Capitals at 3.30 PM in Ahmedabad

Match 10: May 10, Monday – Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders at 7.30 PM in Bengaluru

Match 11: May 12, Wednesday – Chennai Super Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders at 7.30 PM in Bengaluru

Match 12: May 15, Saturday – Kolkata Knight Riders v Punjab Kings at 7.30 PM in Bengaluru

Match 13: May 18, Tuesday – Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals at 3.30 PM in Bengaluru

Match 14: May 21, Friday – Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad at 3.30 PM in Bengaluru