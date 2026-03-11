Home

Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 Schedule: KKR Team Full IPL Match Schedule, Fixtures, Dates, Venues, Time Table, Match Timings

After a disappointing eighth-place finish in IPL 2025, Kolkata Knight Riders are set to make a solid comeback in IPL 2026 campaign with their first match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29.

IPL 2026: The BCCI has currently announced the fixtures for the first 20 days of IPL 2026, with the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League scheduled to get underway on March 28. The decision was taken keeping the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, and Tamil Nadu in mind, so that the matches do not clash with the polling schedule.

The Kolkata Knight Riders had a disappointing campaign in IPL 2025, finishing eighth in the standings and failing to defend the title they had won in 2024. The season also marked a change in leadership, with Ajinkya Rahane taking over the captaincy after Shreyas Iyer’s departure. However, the team struggled to find consistency and managed to register only five wins from their 14 matches.

Despite the overall underwhelming season, Rahane led from the front with the bat and ended as the team’s highest run-scorer, with a total of 390 runs. With the ball, Varun Chakravarthy and Vaibhav Arora were the standout performers, picking up 17 wickets each. In the end, KKR concluded their campaign with five wins, seven losses, and two matches ending without a result.

TEAM DATE Venue Time MI vs KKR March 29, 2026 Wankhede Stadium 7:30 KKR vs SRH April 2, 2026 Eden Gardens 7:30 pm KKR vs PBKS April 6, 2026 Eden Gardens 7:30 KKR vs LSG April 9, 2026 Eden Gardens 7:30

A major change in KKR’s squad is Andre Russell has been appointed as the Power Coach ahead of the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League. The announcement came shortly after Russell confirmed his retirement from the IPL, bringing an end to his 12-year journey with the franchise. Having joined KKR in 2014, the explosive all-rounder went on to become one of the team’s most impactful players and a key figure in their success over the years.

Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 Full squad: Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Matheesha Pathirana, Tejasvi Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Prashant Solanki, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Mustafizur Rahman Sarthak Ranjan, Daksh Kamra, Rachin Ravindra, Akash Deep, Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Manish Pandey, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy.

