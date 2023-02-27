Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2023 Schedule: Detailed Fixture, Date, Time, Venue, Full Squad
Kolkata Knight Riders will open their IPL 2023 campaign against Punjab Kings on April 1 in Mohali. Get KKR's detailed schedule.
KKR IPL 2023 Schedule: Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders would like to better their previous year’s performance when the Shreyas Iyer-led side begin their IPL 2023 campaign against Punjab Kings on April 1 at Mohali.
Also Read:
- Dhanashree's Picture With Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh, Shreyas Iyer From Shardul Thakur's Sangeet Ceremony Goes VIRAL, Fans Ask 'Where is Chahal?'
- Jasprit Bumrah Doubtful For IPL 2023, International Comeback Likely To Be Delayed: Report
- IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants Begins IPL 2023 Preparations - WATCH
The Kolkata franchise finished seventh in the 2022 season and are placed in Group A alongside Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants. Compared to 2022 season, several changes have been made in the KKR setup.
You may like to read
Higly-rated Chandrakanth Pandit has replaced Brendon McCullum as the new KKR head coach while the Kolkata franchise have also bought back Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. Al Hasan’s national teammate Litton Das is also in the side.
!
The wait is over, the dates are here! #AmiKKR #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/jduMSOCQOM
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) February 17, 2023
On the bowking front, KKR have roped in former South African and currently Namibian national David Weise besides trading in Lockie Ferguson from Gujarat Giants. The franchise have also traded Rahmanullah Gurbaz from Gujarat Titans.
Shardul Thakur from Delhi Capitals was also traded into the KKR squad.
KKR IPL 2023 Full Schedule:
April 1 – Punjab Kings vs KKR – Mohali (3:30PM IST)
April 6 – KKR vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – Kolkata (7:30PM IST)
April 9 – Gujarat Titans vs KKR – Ahmedabad (3:30PM IST)
April 14 – KKR vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – Kolkata (7:30PM IST)
April 16 – Mumbai Indians vs KKR – Mumbai (3:30PM IST)
April 20 – Delhi Capitals vs KKR – Delhi (7:30PM IST)
April 23 – KKR vs Chennai Super Kings – Kolkata (7:30PM IST)
April 26 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs KKR – Bengaluru (7:30PM IST)
April 29 – KKR vs Gujarat Titans – Kolkata (3:30PM IST)
May 4 – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs KKR – Hyderabad (7:30PM IST)
May 8 – KKR vs Punjab Kings – Kolkata (7:30PM IST)
May 11 – KKR vs Rajasthan Royals – Kolkata (7:30PM IST)
May 14 – Chennai Super Kings vs KKR – Chennai (7:30PM IST)
May 20 – KKR vs Lucknow Super Giants – Kolkata (7:30PM IST)
KKR IPL 2023 Squad:
Shreyas Iyer (C)
Nitish Rana
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Venkatesh Iyer
Andre Russell
Sunil Narine
Shardul Thakur
Lockie Ferguson
Umesh Yadav
Tim Southee
Harshit Rana
Varun Chakravarthy
Anukul Roy
Rinku Singh
N. Jagadeesan
Vaibhav Arora
Suyash Sharma
David Wiese
Kulwant Khejroliya
Litton Das
Mandeep Singh
Shakib Al Hasan
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.