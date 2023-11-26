Home

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2024 Trading Window: Retained, Released, Full Squad, Remaining Purse And All You Need to Know

IPL 2024 Trading Window: Here is Kolkata Knight Riders' list of retained and released players ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2024 Trading Window: All eyes have turned to the IPL trading window as the retention deadline (26 November) is finally here. All 10 franchises are supposed to submit their complete list of released and retained players. The Indian Premier League auction is set to take place in Dubai, on December 19.

KKR finished at the number 7th spot in the points table with 6 wins in 14 matches. The two-time champion would like to put on a better performance in the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league. The Kolkata-based franchise currently have 1.65 crore INR in its purse and would like to add some big names to its squad ahead of the upcoming season.

Shreyas Iyer will once again be leading the side and after a terrific outing in the recently concluded ICC ODI World Cup 2023, the star batter would be confident and will like to lead his team from the front. The team also have heavy hitters like Rinku Singh and Andre Russell.

Gautam Gambhir will be returning to his home in Kolkata but this time as the team’s mentor. He was the team’s captain in their two title victories. He would like to help the franchise secure their third IPL title. As per reports, KKR is likely to release Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Mandeep Singh and David Weise.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Retained Players

Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer, Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Released Players

Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Aarya Desai, David Wiese, Narayan Jagadeesan, Mandeep Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Johnson Charles

