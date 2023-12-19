Home

LIVE | Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) At IPL Auction 2024: Kolkata Rope In Mitchell Starc For Historic 24.75 Crores

Kolkata Knight Riders At IPL Auction 2024: KKR enter bidding war with 12 slots to fill and Rs 32.70 crores in purse.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) At IPL Auction 2024: List Of Players Bought, Retained, Released, Remaining Purse

Dubai: Kolkata Knight Riders opened their account by bagging Indian wicket-keeper batter KS Bharat and pacer Chetan Sakariya on their base price of 50 Lakhs. KKR stunned everyone by buying Mitchell Starc for a whopping amount of 24.75 crores and made him the most expensive player in the history of IPL. They also bought an uncapped Indian player Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Ramandeep Singh on thier base price of 20 Lakhs.

Shreyas Iyer made his much-awaited return as the Kolkata Knight Riders captain after missing the last season due to injury. The two-time champions head into IPL Auction 2024 with a purse of Rs 32.70 crores and 12 slots to fill including four overseas. The Kolkata-based team would be looking forward to adding more arsenal in the pace bowling and all-rounders departments as well as someone at the top of the batting line-up. With Gautam Gambhir coming back as a mentor, KKR are expected to do most shopping in the auction today.

List of Players Bought By Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL Auction 2024

KS Bharat (50 L), Chetan Sakariya (50 L), Mitchell Starc (24.75 cr), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (20 L), Ramandeep Singh (20 L)

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Retained Players Before IPL Auction 2024

Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer, Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Released Players Before IPL Auction 2024

Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Aarya Desai, David Wiese, Narayan Jagadeesan, Mandeep Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Johnson Charles

Remaining Purse: Rs 32.70 crore

Slots To Be Filled: 8 (Indian), 4 (Overseas)

(NOTE: The list will be updated as soon as the IPL auction 2024 starts)

