Mumbai: Gujarat Titans have been the team to beat and the Hardik Pandya-led side have become the first side to seal their playoffs berth. Following the loss last night against Rajasthan, Lucknow slip to the third spot. Now, there is Bangalore who have won seven out of 13 games.

Delhi, who have won six games out of 12 look better placed to make the playoffs. All said and done, with six wins from 13 games – one would reckon Kolkata Knight Riders do not have a chance to qualify for the playoffs. But surprisingly that is not the case as KKR still have an outside chance to make it.

The Knights would miss star all-rounder Pat Cummins who has flown back home to attend the birth of his child.

So how can they make it?

Of course, they would have to win their last round-robin game against Lucknow for starters (Preferably with a big margin). After that, the Knights would have to hope that Bangalore lose against Gujarat and stay on 14 points and the winner of DC vs PBKS also lose their last game. If that happens, five franchises would end up with 14 points and NRR will come into picture. The Knights have a much better NRR (+0.160) as compared to SRH (-0.270).

Amid all of this, Bangalore find themselves in a tricky spot where they have to beat table-toppers Gujarat by 80 runs or more to improve their NRR and qualify for the playoffs. And if Bangalore lose, they would be stranded on 14 points and would face elimination.