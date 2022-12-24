Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Predicted Playing XI After IPL Auction 2023: Litton Das Likely to Open With Rahmanullah Gurbaz

KKR Playing 11 2023: Full Squad of Kolkata Knight Riders Players (Twitter)

Kochi: One of the more popular IPL teams, Kolkata Knight Riders went into the auction with not a huge purse and had a lot to do. Eventually, they more or less got what they wanted. The Kolkata-based franchise lapped up a couple of star Bangladeshi cricketers. So, who will open for Kolkata?

In all probability, Litton Das will open with Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz. The advantage with Gurbaz is that apart from being an explosive opener, he also doubles up as a wicketkeeper. Captain Shreyas Iyer takes the crucial No. 3 spot. He is likely to be followed by two Indians – Nitish Rana and Mandeep Singh. Explosive Andre Russell comes in at No. 6 where he would be expected to finish games. Rinku Singh will also be in a similar role to Russell of finishing games. Sunil Narine and Shardul Thakur make the playing XI in all probability as well.

Umesh Yadav would be the specialist pacer and Varun Chakravarthy makes up the XI.

Players bought at the Mini-Auction: N Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Suyash Sharma, Litton Das, Mandeep Singh, Shakib Al Hasan

KKR Predicted XI: Litton Das, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer, Mandeep Singh, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

KKR Full Squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Narayan Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Weise, Kulwant Khejrolia, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan.