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KKR vs LSG IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Varun Chakravarthy OUT, Sunil Narine IN, will Arjun Tendulkar…

KKR vs LSG IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Varun Chakravarthy OUT, Sunil Narine IN, will Arjun Tendulkar…

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane's KKR face a few injury issues ahead of their clash against LSG at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

KKR batters Rinku Singh (right) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi at a training session in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

KKR vs LSG IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders made the unprecedented move of playing without their ace spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine in their rained-out last match against the Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. KKR are likely to face a similar dilemma as they take on Lucknow Super Giants in match no. 15 of the IPL 2026 season at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

The home team are set to miss the services of world No. 1 T20I bowler Varun Chakravarthy, who is nursing an injury to his finger. Although Chakravarthy was seen in training with the KKR team on Wednesday, Ajinkya Rahane’s team are unlikely to risk playing him.

“Varun had injured the little finger on his left hand while taking Abhishek’s (Sharma) catch in the match vs SRH. The medical team has been working closely with him. He bowled his full set at training today,” a KKR statement read on Wednesday.

Former West Indies all-rounder Narine, on the other hand, missed the last game against PBKS due to illness but has reportedly regained his fitness for Thursday’s match. “Sunil had fallen ill on the morning of our match vs PBKS, ‘cause of which he wasn’t a part of the XI. He has since been feeling better, and trained with the team both yesterday and today – batted and bowled,” the KKR statement added.

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With Chakravarthy out of the playing 11, KKR could continue with all-rounder Anukul Roy, who can bowl left-arm spin and is a big hitter with the bat. There are also reports that Australia’s Cameron Green, who was bought for Rs 25.2 crore at the IPL 2026 mini auction last month, could be fit enough to bowl starting with Thursday night’s fixture.

Rishabh Pant’s LSG, on the other hand, have switched between Avesh Khan and Mohsin Khan in the pace bowling department. They have also preferred the likes of M. Siddharth ahead of Arjun Tendulkar, who was traded from Mumbai Indians to LSG ahead of the season. Barring any injuries in LSG squad, it is unlikely that Arjun Tendulkar will be making his LSG debut anytime soon.

The Nawabs of Lucknow have arrived in Kolkata, and how Kicked off with a warm welcome dinner by Dr. Sanjiv Goenka! pic.twitter.com/Bl6llEwS0n — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 8, 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 15 Predicted 12

Kolkata Knight Riders: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Navdeep Saini, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (wk, c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, M Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav

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