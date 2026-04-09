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IPL Match Today, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch

IPL Match Today, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch

KKR vs LSG IPL 2026 Match No 15 LIVE: Kolkata Knight Riders will look to post their first win of the season as they take on Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens on Kolkata on Thursday.

Rishabh Pant with Lucknow Super Giants teammates at a training session at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

KKR vs LSG IPL 2026: Three-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders are still hunting their first win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season as they get ready to face Lucknow Super Giants in match No. 15 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan co-owned franchise only have one point to their name so far, thanks to a washed-out encounter at the Eden Gardens against Punjab Kings earlier this week.

Rishabh Pant’s LSG, on the other hand, managed to post their first win of the season in Hyderabad with skipper leading them to five-wicket victory with his unbeaten fifty. Sanjiv Goenka’s LSG will look to build on that win in their ‘second home’ in Kolkata as they take on the beleaguered KKR outfit.

Ajinkya Rahane’s team are still unclear when Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana will be available to play for the side. They are, however, expected to receive a big boost with Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, who was bought for a whopping amount of Rs 25.2 crore, available to possibly bowl for the first time this season on Thursday.

The biggest concern for the two teams will be the weather in Kolkata as the practice session on Wednesday was once again interrupted by a downpour. Both KKR and LSG will be hoping that the rain relents for long enough time for a full match to take place at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

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LSG hold the edge when it comes to head-to-head encounters against KKR. Rishabh Pant-led side have won 4 out of the six games against the Knight Riders, including the last match between the two sides in IPL 2025 by four runs.

Tonight ▶️ Us, the screen and our Knights pic.twitter.com/BVnlKwJemK — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 9, 2026

Here are all the details about Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 15…

When is Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 15 going to take place?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 15 will take place on Thursday, April 9.

Where is Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 15 going to take place?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 15 will be held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 15 start?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 15 will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 15 on TV in India?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 15 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 15 in India?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 15 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 15 Predicted 12

Kolkata Knight Riders: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Navdeep Saini, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (wk, c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, M Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav

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