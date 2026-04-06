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KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Varun Chakravarthy OUT, Umran Malik IN, Manish Pandey may…

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Varun Chakravarthy OUT, Umran Malik IN, Manish Pandey may…

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane's Kolkata Knight Riders will look to ring in some changes as they eye their first win of the season against Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday.

Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings will look to notch up hat-trick of wins as they take on KKR in match No. 12 of IPL 2026. (Photo: IANS)

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Predicted 11: Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders have plenty of concerns on their plate after successive losses to star off their season and currently near the bottom of the table. Ajinkya Rahane’s KKR will next take on Punjab Kings in match No. 12 of the IPL 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday.

KKR bowling has left a lot to be desired with world No. 1 bowler Varun Chakravarthy failing to be penetrative and also struggling to keep runs under check. They are also missing the services of pacer Matheesha Pathirana, who was bought for Rs 18 crore at the IPL 2026 mini auction last year.

In addition to this, Rahane is incapacitated with Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, who was bought for Rs 25.2 crore, struggling with the bat and also not available to bowl. “Teah, Green’s been bowling well, tracking his rehab and getting himself back to being able to bowl in games. He’ll continue to do that,” KKR bowling coach Tim Southee said about Cameron Green at the pre-match press conference on Sunday.

“We’re in regular contact with Cricket Australia and I’m sure we’ll see Cameron bowling soon. I’m sure he’s not far away from bowling in a match,” Southee added.

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With Chakravarthy as well as youngsters Vaibhav Arora and Kartik Tyagi struggling, KKR may opt to bring in one if not both Navdeep Saini and Umran Malik. “They’re inexperienced but they’ve got a tremendous amount of skill. We’ve seen it in glimpses in the first two games. It’s our job to get a little bit more consistency out of them,” Southee said about the KKR youngsters.

“Although the first two games haven’t gone to plan, I’m sure they will show how skilful and how good they can be at this level throughout the tournament,” he added.

All-rounder Ramandeep Singh has only managed to average 19.25 with the bat and KKR could bring in experienced Manish Pandey to bolster their batting for the crucial clash against PBKS. Shreyas Iyer’s side, on the other hand, have notched up back-to-back wins to start off their campaign and are unlikely to make to many changes to their playing 12.

This Sher Squad has just one thing on their mind: – How many 6s will skipper @ShreyasIyer15 smash against KKR? ✍️ #TATAIPL 2026 #KKRvPBKS | MON, 6 APR, 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/1hyidG3UCA — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 6, 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 12 Predicted 12

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Manish Pandey/Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora/Navdeep Saini/Umran Malik, Varun Chakravarthy, Blessing Muzarabani, Kartik Tyagi

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

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