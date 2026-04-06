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IPL Match Today, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch KKR vs PBKS in India online and on TV channel

IPL Match Today, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch KKR vs PBKS in India online and on TV channel

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match No 12 LIVE: Ajinkya Rahane's Kolkata Knight Riders will be desperate to post their first win of the season after back-to-back losses as they take on unbeaten Punjab Kings team at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Kolkata 25/2 (3.4) Run Rate: (Current: 6.82) Last Wicket: Cameron Green c Prabhsimran Singh b Xavier Bartlett 4 (2) - 16/2 in 1.6 Over Ajinkya Rahane (C) 8 * (6) 1x4, 0x6 Angkrish Raghuvanshi (W) 7 (7) 0x4, 0x6 Xavier Bartlett (1.4-0-9-2) * Arshdeep Singh (2-0-16-0)

KKR off-spinner Varun Chakravarthy at an indoor net session at Eden Garden in Kolkata. (Photo: KKR)

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026: Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders have endured a nightmare start of their campaign in the IPL 2026 season with back-to-back loss at the hands of Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first two games. Hit with injury to their key bowler – Matheesha Pathirana – and star all-rounder – Cameron Green – Ajinkya Rahane’s side will look to get their campaign back on track as they take on unbeaten Punjab Kings team in their second home game at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday.

Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings, the IPL 2025 finalists, have enjoyed a flying start to their campaign – successfully chasing down massive 200-plus totals in their first two matches, including 210-run target against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidabaram Stadium in Chennai in their last match. However, their skipper Iyer will be concerned by the slow over-rate from his bowling attack which has resulted in back-to-back fines from the BCCI in the first two games of the season.

“He has a very good mindset. The main thing I see is his team management. Whether things are going good or bad, I’ve always seen Shreyas backing his players,” PBKS assistant bowling coach Trevor Gonsalves said about captain Shreyas Iyer.

“He is calm, he listens to everyone at length, and that’s his biggest plus point. They (Shreyas and Ponting) both talk on the same lines. They both back each other. I haven’t seen a single rift or a difference in opinion between the captain and the coach,” Iyer added.

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The home team still hold the edge over PBKS when it comes to head-to-head encounters between the two sides. KKR have won 21 times, losing only 13 games while one match ended in a no-result. At the Eden Gardens, KKR have an even impressive record against PBKS – winning 10 and losing only 3 matches so far.

But Iyer’s Punjab Kings won the last match against the two sides by 16 runs while the other contest was washed out due to rain.

Bhalobasha in every colour, every stroke pic.twitter.com/MkGQkqfEX2 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 6, 2026

Here are all the details about Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 12…

When is Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 12 going to take place?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 12 will take place on Monday, April 6.

Where is Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 12 going to take place?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 12 will be held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 12 start?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 12 will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 12 on TV in India?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 12 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 12 in India?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 12 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 12 Predicted 12

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Manish Pandey/Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora/Navdeep Saini/Umran Malik, Varun Chakravarthy, Blessing Muzarabani, Kartik Tyagi

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

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