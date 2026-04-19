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Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Match No 28 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch, Time & TV Details

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Match No 28 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch, Time & TV Details

Look at the live-streaming details of KKR vs RR in IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

KKR vs RR IPL 2026 live streaming details

Another big day for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, as on Sunday, there will be double-header magic for fans. The first match of the day will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). The second match will be played between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants.

Let’s discuss the afternoon match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). Rajasthan Royals showcased a great performance in the tournament. Each player of the franchise impressed their fans. Their brilliant performance made the chances of their qualification stronger in the playoffs of the tournament. Rajasthan Royals have played five matches, winning four out of them. The Royals hold third position on the list with 8 points. They played their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and defeated them by 57 runs.

Meanwhile, their opponents, Kolkata Knight Riders, disappointed their fans with a poor performance as they are still looking for their first victory in the tournament. Kolkata Knight Riders have played six matches in the tournament without any win. They are at the bottom of the points table with 1 point, which came against PBKS as the match was abandoned due to rain. Kolkata Knight Riders played their last match against Gujarat Titans, where they suffered a 5-wicket defeat at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. With this poor performance, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane is getting criticism from fans and cricket experts.

Here are all the details about Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 28…

Let’s discuss the live-streaming details of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals clash.

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When is Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 28 going to take place?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 28 will take place on Sunday, April 19.

How can I watch livestreaming of Where is Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 28 going to take place?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 28 will be held at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

What time will Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 28 start?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 28 will begin at 3:30pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 3pm.

Where can I watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 28 on TV in India?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 28 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 28 in India?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 28 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

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