It has not been confirmed but reports suggest that the Kolkata Knight Riders versus Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 match which was scheduled to be played on Monday has been rescheduled. As per a report in The Age, multiple KKR players fell ill and that could be the reason behind this call. Also Read - Punjab Kings Haven't Yet Thought About Opening Role For Chris Gayle or Dawid Malan: Mayank Agarwal

(More to Follow) Also Read - Prithvi Shaw Looks Into His Pants And Then Smiles After Hit on Crotch During PBKS vs DC IPL 2021, Video Goes Viral | WATCH