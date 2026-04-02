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KKR vs SRH IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Brydon Carse OUT, Liam Livingstone IN, Ajinkya Rahane may…

KKR vs SRH IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Brydon Carse OUT, Liam Livingstone IN, Ajinkya Rahane may…

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026: KKR and SRH are both battling injury concerns in the side with star players Pat Cummins and Matheesha Pathirana still ruled out for match No. 6 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

KKR all-rounder Rovman Powell (left) with bowling coach Dwayne Bravo at a training session at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

KKR vs SRH IPL 2026: Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will look to bounce back to winning ways when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match No. 6 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. Kavya Maran’s SRH will once again be led by Ishan Kishan in the absence of injured skipper Pat Cummins, who is still some way away from returning from a back injury.

SRH will also miss the services of England pacer Brydon Carse, who had missed the opening game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru due to a hand injury in the training session before the match. It means England left-arm pacer David Payne will hold on to his position in the playing 11 after making his IPL debut in the last match.

Skipper Ishan Kishan could be forced to choose between all-rounder Liam Livingstone and Sri Lanka pacer Eshan Malinga for the 4th overseas player slot. “We’re fortunate enough that Pat has been around the group and he’s been able to have conversations with Ishan about his captaincy style. But Ishan has been highly successful in his captaincy career so far. So whilst it can be slightly different, we don’t look at (no Cummins on the field) as a negative at all,” SRH head coach Daniel Vettori said in the pre-match press conference.

For the home team, there was a injury concern with their skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who limped off after his fifty in the first innings of the first game against Mumbai Indians. But thankfully it turned out to be only cramps and Rahane should be available to lead KKR against SRH on Thursday.

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While world No. 1 T20I bowler Varun Chakravarthy has been struggling for form, but KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar backed his premier spinner ahead of the SRH clash. “There will be phases where things don’t go your way, whether it’s an individual or the team. But the belief within the group remains strong. Whether it’s someone like Varun, who we feel is in a very good mental space, the focus is always on staying positive and backing our players,” Nayar said in the pre-match press conference at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

It means that West Indies hard-hitting batter Rovman Powell will have to spend some more time on the sidelines with Australian Cameron Green expected to start ahead of him as a batter apart from Finn Allen and Sunil Narine and Blessing Muzarabani as the other overseas players.

Lacing up for the action today pic.twitter.com/x8vg91nTXK — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 2, 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 6 Predicted 12

Kolkata Knight Riders: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Blessing Muzarabani, Kartik Tyagi

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (c & wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Eshan Malinga/Liam Livingstone, David Payne, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat

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