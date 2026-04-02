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Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 Match No 6 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch KKR vs SRH in India online and on TV channel

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 Match No 6 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch KKR vs SRH in India online and on TV channel

KKR vs SRH IPL 2026 Match No 6 LIVE: Ajinkya Rahane's Kolkata Knight Riders and Kavya Maran-owned Sunrisers Hyderabad will both be eyeing their first win of the season as they face off at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

KKR all-rounder Cameron Green (left) and head coach Abhishek Nayar at a training session at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. (Photo: KKR)

KKR vs SRH IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad are two teams who have both started with losses in their opening matches of the IPL 2026 season. While SRH lost the season opener to defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 8 wickets, KKR were humbled by six wickets by five-time winners Mumbai Indians. Now KKR will take on SRH in their first home game of the season at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday and both sides will look to notch up their first win of IPL 2026.

Both KKR and SRH had posted totals in excess of 200-plus but failed to defend it miserably. Ajinkya Rahane’s side had piled up massive 220 for 4 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai but MI hunted it down easily with 5 balls to spare.

Ishan Kishan’s SRH had also notched up 201 for 9 but RCB won with more than 4 overs to spare. The weak link in both the teams has been their bowling which has been hit by injuries to big players. While Kavya Maran-owned SRH are missing their regular captain and pace spearhead Pat Cummins, KKR are without Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana, who was bought for Rs 18 crore at the IPL 2026 mini auction last year.

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green is KKR’s most expensive player this season, bought for a price-tag of Rs 25.2 crore but is not fit enough to bowl. “From an auction strategy point of view, the idea is never short-term. You look at what a player has consistently done over the years and the overall skill set he brings. For us, Cameron Green as a cricketer and an all-rounder was extremely important, and we continue to believe in what he can offer at his best,” KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar said, defending Green at the pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

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KKR hold a massive edge over SRH when it comes to head-to-head contests between the two sides with 20 wins in 30 matches and only 10 losses. But in the IPL 2025 season both teams managed to notch up one win each.

Here are all the details about Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 6…

When is Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 6 going to take place?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 6 will take place on Thursday, April 2.

Where is Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 6 going to take place?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 6 will be held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 6 start?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 6 will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 6 on TV in India?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 6 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 6 in India?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 6 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 6 Predicted 12

Kolkata Knight Riders: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Blessing Muzarabani, Kartik Tyagi

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (c & wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Eshan Malinga/Liam Livingstone, David Payne, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat

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