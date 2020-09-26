MyTeam11 Fantasy

Kolkata vs Hyderabad Cricket Tips Dream11 IPL 2020: Injury Update: Your Best 11, Captain, Vice-Captain Indian T20 League, Match 8:

Kolkata takes on Hyderabad in their second game of the league and both the sides will look to get their first win after having lost their tournament opener. KKR lost their opening game to the Mumbai Indians by 49 runs while SRH lost their first game to Royal Challengers Bangalore by 10 runs. Also Read - KKR vs SRH Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 8 Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 7:30 PM IST Saturday, September 26

Injury Update

Premier batsman Kane Williamson – who missed the last match due to an injury during practice – was seen in the nets and could well make the 11. Also Read - IPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing And Dubai Weather Forecast For Match 8

Australian allrounder Mitchell Marsh will miss out the rest of the season following an ankle injury in the first match. Jason Holder will join the squad as his replacement soon.

Match Toss Time: The toss between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad for the eighth match of IPL 2020 will take place at 7:00 PM (IST).

Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Match Venue: Shiekh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

KKR vs SRH MyTeam11 Fantasy

Keeper – Jonny Bairstow

Batsmen – David Warner (C), Manish Pandey, Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan

All-Rounders – Sunil Narine (VC), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell

Bowlers – Khaleel Ahmed, Rashid Khan, Kuldeep Yadav

Likely 11

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

SQUADS

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Manimaran Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Chris Green, Rahul Tripathi

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Virat Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Basil Thampi, Abhishek Sharma, Billy Stanlake, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Jason Holder, Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav, Rashid Khan

