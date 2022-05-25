Kolkata Weather Forecast, IPL 2022 Eliminator, LSG v RCB

The forecast is not the best as there are chances of rain. This is the season of the Kalbaisakhi (strong winds accompanied with rain) showers in Bengal. In the week gone by, the city witnessed rain in the evening – precisely when the IPL matches start. These showers do not last for a long time.

The humidity would be on the higher side around the 80 per cent-mark and there are chances of thunderstorms. The temperature would be around the 27-30-degree-mark, which would not be comfortable for the players. There is four per cent chance of precipitation. The good part here is that the Eden Gardens has a very good drainage facility. So as and when the rain stops, play can start in under 30 minutes.

NOTE: With Kalbaisakhi, it is hard to predict.

Pitch & Toss Prediction: The pacers are expected to rule the roost on a fresh strip at the Eden Gardens. The side chasing would has traditionally done well at this venue and with chances of rain looming large – the team winning the toss would like to bowl first.

LSG vs RCB Predicted 11

Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga Harshal Patel/Akash Deep, Siddarth Kaul/Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

Probable XI: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi