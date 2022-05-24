Kolkata Weather LIVE Update

The forecast is not the best as there are chances of rain. This is the season of the Kalbaisakhi (strong winds accompanied with rain) showers in Bengal. In the week gone by, the city witnessed rain in the evening – precisely when the IPL matches start. These showers do not last for a long time.Also Read - IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Gujarat Titans Vs Rajasthan Royals Qualifier 1 Match In India

The humidity would be on the higher side and there are chances of scattered rain. The temperature would be around the 35-40-degree-mark, which would not be comfortable for the players. The good part here is that the Eden Gardens has a very good drainage facility. So as and when the rain stops, play can start in under 30 minutes. Also Read - LIVE GT vs RR Score, IPL 2022 Playoffs, Qualifier 1: Ticket To Finale Beckons

Gujarat Titans: GT finished the league campaign with 22 points. Now in their maiden IPL campaign, GT will aim for a direct entry into the final. Also Read - IPL 2022 Qualifier 1, GT vs RR Weather Forecast: Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Rajasthan Royals: RR were the second best team in the IPL 2022. Rajasthan ended with 18 points to secure a place in the Qualifier 1.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Live Updates

  • 5:55 PM IST

    LIVE | Kolkata Weather Updates: While Hardik’s good run was rewarded with a national comeback, Sanju Samson has a lot to prove after not getting picked. He would like to get among the runs – something he has been short off lately.

  • 5:46 PM IST

    LIVE | Kolkata Weather Updates: Looks like no chance of a rain, it was a missed call. At least that is what fans would hope continues till middle of the night. All tickets SOLD out for this one. It is surprising considering KKR is not featuring in it.

  • 5:39 PM IST

    LIVE | Kolkata Weather Updates: The skies are still clear and things look promising for a on-time start at the Eden Gardens. Both the sides would like to play a full game and so will the fans. So Far, So Good!

  • 5:24 PM IST

    LIVE | Kolkata Weather Updates: Not just today, the weather threat looms even tomorrow as Bangalore will battle it out against Lucknow. There is around 50 per cent chance of rain tomorrow as per various websites.

  • 4:03 PM IST

    LIVE | Kolkata Weather Updates: The temperature is somewhere around 35 degrees at the moment. It will go down as the time passes.

  • 3:32 PM IST

    LIVE | Kolkata Weather Updates: At the moment, the skies are clear and it is extremely humid. But that does not mean it will not rain. In Kolkata, the weather changes in a matter of minutes.

  • 3:30 PM IST

    LIVE | Kolkata Weather Updates: The last time the two sides met Gujarat beat Rajasthan. While Hardik Pandya and Co would hope for the same, they would be aware of what Jos Buttler did when they last met.

  • 3:08 PM IST

    LIVE | Kolkata Weather Updates: Now that it would be fresh strip at the Gardens, it is bound to assist pacers. That would mean Trent Boult and Mohammed Shami could be lethal.

  • 3:05 PM IST

    LIVE | Kolkata Weather Updates: If there is rain, there are high possibilities of a toss delay due to wet outfield. As of now, there is no rain and the skies are clear.

  • 2:52 PM IST

    LIVE | Kolkata Weather Updates: Inputs suggest that there was rain in some parts of the city an hour back. As of now, there is no rain.