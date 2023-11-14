Home

Sports

ODI World Cup 2023: Rain Threat Looms Large On South Africa Vs Australia Semifinal In Kolkata

ODI World Cup 2023: Rain Threat Looms Large On South Africa Vs Australia Semifinal In Kolkata

According to an IMD update, there is a low-pressure area forming over west-central West Bengal on Wednesday (November 15) that might form into rain the next day. Australia play South Africa on November 16.

Australia players train at Eden Gardens in Kolkata ahead of ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal against South Africa. (Image: PTI)

Kolkata: Rain, along with a literal storm is likely to play spoilsport on Thursday when South Africa take on Australia in an all-important ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. However, there is a Reserve Day in place for both the semifinals and the final in the ongoing competition.

Trending Now

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of a low-pressure region forming over west-central West Bengal on Wednesday (November 15) that might form into rain the next day.

You may like to read

“It (the low-pressure area) is likely to move west-north westwards and intensify into a Depression over West-central Bay of Bengal on 15th November 2023,” read a bulletin from IMD. Thereafter, it would move northwestwards and may intensify into a Deep Depression over west-central Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast on 16th November,” it added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.