live
Kolkata Weather Updates, SA vs AUS, ODI WC S/F 2: Australia Reach Final
Australia vs South Africa, ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2: Will rain spoil the party in Kolkata? Get here all the latest updates from SA vs AUS match.
Kolkata Weather Updates, SA Vs AUS, ODI WC Semifinal 2: Rain is likely to play a cameo in the second ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal between South Africa and Australia at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on November 16 (Thursday). According to an IMD update, there is a possibility of a low-pressure region forming over west-central West Bengal on Wednesday (November 15) that might form into rain the next day.
