  • Kolkata Weather Updates, SA vs AUS, ODI WC S/F 2: Australia Reach Final
Kolkata Weather Updates, SA vs AUS, ODI WC S/F 2: Australia Reach Final

Australia vs South Africa, ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2: Will rain spoil the party in Kolkata? Get here all the latest updates from SA vs AUS match.

Updated: November 16, 2023 3:55 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Will rain play spoilsport during Australia vs South Africa semifinal in ODI World Cup 2023.

Kolkata Weather Updates, SA Vs AUS, ODI WC Semifinal 2: Rain is likely to play a cameo in the second ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal between South Africa and Australia at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on November 16 (Thursday). According to an IMD update, there is a possibility of a low-pressure region forming over west-central West Bengal on Wednesday (November 15) that might form into rain the next day.

Live Updates

  • Nov 16, 2023 3:23 PM IST

    South Africa were reeling in the game and this seems like good news for Proteas

  • Nov 16, 2023 3:17 PM IST

    Raining at Eden Gardens Kolkata, here is the photo:

  • Nov 16, 2023 3:14 PM IST

    Covers are coming in at Eden Gardens as there is drizzling at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

  • Nov 16, 2023 2:23 PM IST

    South Africa have lost one quick wicket as Temba Bavuma departs on a duck. South Africa is currently reeling in game.

  • Nov 16, 2023 1:38 PM IST

    Here are the playing XIs of both teams:

    South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

    Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
  • Nov 16, 2023 1:37 PM IST

    Pat Cummins at Toss: We would have batted first as well. They play a pretty similar style, unfortunately, they have won the last few, so we are due. We have been in these positions before. We have a lot of experience. We were not up to our best in those couple of games. But the guys have been positive in the last seven games. Two changes for us. Stoinis and Abbott are out.

  • Nov 16, 2023 1:36 PM IST

    Temba Bavuma at Toss: We will bat first. Not something I really dreamt of. We have come against a team like Australia in the semi-final. Means a lot to me, there’s a game to focus on. Very important to stay in the present. Need to stick to our processes. Got one change, Shamsi is in for Ngidi.

  • Nov 16, 2023 1:36 PM IST

    The weather is cloudy at Eden Gardens Kolkata and rain will start anytime soon.

  • Nov 16, 2023 1:34 PM IST

    South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has won the toss and opted to bat first against Australia for the second semifinal of the ODI World Cup 2023.

  • Nov 16, 2023 1:08 PM IST

    Kolkata Weather Updates, SA Vs AUS, ODI WC Semifinal 2: The covers are off but the weather is cloudy as there will be rain at any point of time in Eden Gardens Kolkata.

