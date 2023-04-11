Home

Kolkata’s Eden Gardens Frontrunner to Host India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 Match – REPORT

Will Eden Gardens get the hosting rights of the India-Pakistan ODI World Cup game?

Will India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 match be played in Kolkata? (Image: PTI)

Kolkata: Amid all the speculation over where would the high-octane India-Pakistan ODI World Cup match take place, it looks like Kolkata’s Eden Gardens has emerged as the frontrunner. As per a report on Rev Sports, Eden Gardens would be hosting the game. Earlier, a Cricbuzz report had stated that the match could be held in Delhi or in Chennai – but that does not seem to be the case now. The Men in Green were in India for the 2011 WC game in Mohali. Each venue is likely to host four matches. Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium will probably be the venue for the final match.

According to the Rev Sports report, Pakistan will eventually travel to India for their ODI WC games. Chepauk also has an outside chance of hosting the game as Cricbuzz had earlier pointed out. But at this point in time it seems like Delhi is out of the running to host the big game.

And finally in the worst possible scenario, as per Rev Sports, the India-Pakistan game would be played in Dhaka. The report expects Pakistan to eventually play its games in India. The diplomatic-level talks will take place over the next month before the final confirmation is passed.

Earlier, Pakistan threatened that if India does not come to Pakistan to play in the Asia Cup 2023, they will boycott ODI World Cup in India. Bangladesh’s name was the proposed venue to host Pakistan matches because of its proximity to India and easy logistical matters. Currently, most of the Indian players are playing the IPL, while the Pakistani players just finished with the PSL.

